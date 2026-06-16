Leaders say their ‘first goal must be to prevent further spread’ of virus

G7 leaders call for ‘coordinated' response to Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda Leaders say their ‘first goal must be to prevent further spread’ of virus

G7 leaders on Tuesday called for a "strong and coordinated response" to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, warning of the health security risks posed by the disease.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the burden that the disease is inflicting on the affected communities and stand in solidarity with the countries affected," the leaders said in a joint statement also supported by Egypt, India, Kenya, and South Korea.

The statement said the outbreak is centered in "an isolated, conflict-affected area" in eastern DRC, making containment efforts and medical response operations more difficult.

It also noted that existing vaccines, diagnostics and treatments are "not fully effective" against the viral strain involved.

Recalling previous efforts to combat Ebola, the leaders said their "first goal must be to prevent further spread" of the virus within the affected region and beyond.

"We are resolved to providing and mobilizing support for a coordinated global response to facilitate the development and effective delivery of dedicated vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to fight this outbreak over the next months," they added.

The G7 also called on countries outside the group to contribute resources to address what it described as a "global threat."

The leaders said they would continue monitoring the situation closely to ensure that "this dangerous virus does not spread, including across borders."

They also warned that ongoing conflict in eastern DRC is hampering public health efforts and called on all parties to fully implement the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity and the Doha Framework.

Ten countries, including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Zambia, face the risk of an Ebola outbreak, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).