Nigeria's Plateau state confirms 5 cholera deaths, 11 cases

Authorities in Nigeria's Plateau state have confirmed five deaths and 11 cases of cholera amid an outbreak in the north-central state.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Baamlong, told journalists Sunday that the state has recorded 53 suspected cases, with laboratory tests confirming 11 infections.

The deaths and infections were reported in Pushit, Mangu 1 and Mangu 2 communities in Mangu Local Government Area.

Baamlong said the state government had intensified surveillance, case management and public awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission.

The government has also procured emergency supplies including rapid diagnostic tests and essential medical treatments, he added.

Health authorities have urged residents to maintain proper hygiene, ensure access to safe drinking water and promptly report symptoms such as acute diarrhea and vomiting to health facilities.

The outbreak comes amid renewed concerns over cholera infections in several parts of Nigeria, particularly during the rainy season when contaminated water sources often contribute to the spread of the waterborne disease.

An outbreak that began in early May in northeastern Borno state has killed at least 74 people and likely infected more than 7,800, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said last Tuesday.

Nigeria continues to experience recurrent cholera outbreaks, with health authorities and humanitarian agencies calling for increased investments in water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure to reduce the risk of future epidemics.​​​​​​​