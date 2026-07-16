Illegal migration has dropped 37% in the first half of the year, showing time has come to remove internal border checks, says Brunner

EU migration chief calls on Germany to gradually end internal border checks Illegal migration has dropped 37% in the first half of the year, showing time has come to remove internal border checks, says Brunner

The European Union’s migration commissioner on Thursday called on Germany to gradually end temporary border checks with its EU neighbors, citing a sharp decline in illegal migration and progress on the bloc’s new border policies.

“Because of the reforms, because the numbers are going down, I think it's time to gradually remove the internal border checks,” Commissioner Magnus Brunner told German news agency DPA. “We are in constant constant talks with the member states to get rid of these internal border controls,” he added.

Brunner said the EU’s tightened migration measures — in place for the past 18 months — combined with closer cooperation with third countries, have already produced a 37% drop in illegal migration in the first six months of this year.

Germany has been carrying out border checks with neighboring EU countries since September 2024, even though all are part of the EU’s passport-free Schengen Area.

In March, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition government notified the EU that it would extend the temporary checks for another six months, aiming to show voters it is taking a tough stance on irregular migration.

Under EU rules, member states may impose internal border controls only in exceptional circumstances, such as serious threats to public order or internal security.



The European Commission has repeatedly stressed that such measures should be used only as a “last resort” and kept strictly temporary.

The checks have drawn sharp criticism from businesses and border communities, where they cause long traffic delays, disrupt freight shipments and complicate daily commutes for cross-border workers.