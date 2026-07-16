Company says planned cuts are needed to improve efficiency, secure future investment, with schedule changes expected from late 2026

Irish airline Aer Lingus warns up to 500 jobs at risk as flight capacity cut Company says planned cuts are needed to improve efficiency, secure future investment, with schedule changes expected from late 2026

Irish airline Aer Lingus has warned that up to 500 jobs could be lost as part of a cost-cutting plan linked to a planned 6% reduction in flight capacity.

“Aer Lingus will consult with employees and their representatives regarding the head office function changes and the network changes,” the airline said in a statement, as reported by RTE on Friday. “These changes could see up to 500 employees leaving the airline,” it said.

“With many fleet decisions upcoming, Aer Lingus will also engage with employees and their representatives on cost efficiency and productivity so that the airline can be an investment case within the IAG group,” the statement added.

“The consultation and engagement process will focus on reducing redundancies and potential future redundancies and on what needs to be done to secure future investment in the business,” Aer Lingus said.

The airline said the cuts were needed to improve its operating margin and support future investment. It aims to achieve and sustain a 12-15% operating margin over the medium term.

The network changes will begin in late September 2026 and continue into summer 2027, reducing overall flying by 6% across some long-haul and short-haul routes.