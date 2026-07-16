UK regulator investigates TikTok over child safety concerns

UK communications regulator Ofcom launched a formal investigation into TikTok on Thursday to examine whether the platform is complying with its obligations under the country’s Online Safety Act to protect children from harmful content.

The regulator said the investigation would assess whether there are reasonable grounds to believe TikTok has failed, or is failing, to meet its legal duties, including by using age assurance that is “highly effective” at correctly determining whether a user is a child.

According to Ofcom, the investigation follows its review of measures taken by major online platforms to protect children and the publication of reports highlighting concerns about children’s exposure to harmful content on TikTok.

The regulator also said its Age Assurance Report suggested that age inference models, such as those used by TikTok, may in some cases have failed to correctly identify “a significant proportion of children,” potentially exposing them to harmful content.

Ofcom stressed that opening the investigation does not mean it has reached any conclusion on whether TikTok has breached its legal obligations.

Under the Online Safety Act, companies found to be in breach of their duties can face fines of up to £18 million (nearly $24 million) or 10% of their qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is higher.

In the most serious cases, Ofcom may also seek a court order requiring third parties to block access to a regulated service or withdraw services from it in the UK.

The regulator said its first step would be to gather and analyze evidence to determine whether any breach had occurred, a process likely to take at least three months.