- Koretskyi was nominated by Ukrainian president earlier this week as part of latest government reshuffle

Ukraine's parliament approves Serhii Koretskyi as new prime minister - Koretskyi was nominated by Ukrainian president earlier this week as part of latest government reshuffle

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved Serhii Koretskyi as the country's new prime minister, in the latest government reshuffle.

During a parliamentary session in the Verkhovna Rada, a total of 289 deputies voted to support Koretskyi's candidacy for the post, which was vacated by Yulia Svyrydenko who resigned after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to replace the Cabinet over the weekend.

Svyrydenko's resignation was supported by the parliament in a vote on Tuesday, triggering the resignation of the entire Cabinet under Ukrainian law.

According to parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Zelenskyy submitted Koretskyi's nomination for prime minister to the Verkhovna Rada later that day.

Koretskyi had been serving as CEO of Naftogaz, Ukraine's national oil and gas company, since May 2025.