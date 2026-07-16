Spokesperson says updates on Türkiye's S-400 long-range air and missile defense systems to be announced when there are concrete developments

Turkish National Defense Ministry says work on S-400 systems underway Spokesperson says updates on Türkiye's S-400 long-range air and missile defense systems to be announced when there are concrete developments

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry spokesperson said Thursday that work on the country's S-400 Long-Range Regional Air and Missile Defense Systems is continuing on several fronts.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing at the Havelsan headquarters in Ankara, National Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said: "Work on the S-400 Long-Range Regional Air and Missile Defense Systems is continuing in multiple dimensions.”

"It will be shared with the public when there are concrete developments," he added.

The official did not provide further details on the current status of a program or a timeline for future announcements.

Akturk also said the Turkish Armed Forces continue to contribute to regional and global peace, security and stability through cooperation with friendly and allied countries, training and advisory activities, and participation in multinational missions.

Condemning Israeli attacks against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine, Akturk said such actions continue to hinder lasting peace and stability in the region and seek to undermine negotiations that have reached their final stage.

"We reiterate that the parties completing the negotiations with a constructive approach will serve peace, prosperity and stability in our region and the world," he stressed.

The official also said Türkiye is continuing efforts to develop military cooperation with Syria and support the restructuring of the Syrian Armed Forces.

As part of those efforts, Turkish Naval Forces Commander Admiral Kadir Yildiz and his delegation visited Syria's Latakia on July 13 aboard the Turkish naval vessels TCG Istanbul, TCG Bora, TCG Tufan, TCG Gemlik and TCG Heybeliada.

The spokesperson said Turkish naval ships visited the Port of Latakia for the first time in 18 years. During the visit, delegation-level talks were held with the commander of the Syrian Navy, and inspections were carried out at the Latakia Military Port.

He said expanding cooperation between Türkiye and Syria into new areas, including maritime cooperation and efforts to enhance the Syrian Navy's capabilities, would contribute to regional stability.

On defense ties with Egypt, Akturk said recent high-level reciprocal visits have accelerated military cooperation, with contacts between military delegations expanding cooperation in military training, joint activities and the defense industry.

He noted that joint air exercises held in Egypt and Türkiye in June enhanced interoperability, joint operational capabilities and the exchange of know-how between the two countries' armed forces.

He further said Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Egyptian counterpart signed a Letter of Intent on Defense Cooperation during talks in Türkiye, describing it as a reflection of the two countries' shared commitment to deepening defense and security cooperation and contributing to regional peace, stability and security.