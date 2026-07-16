16 Indians have been killed or are missing in Middle East since US-Iran war began on Feb. 28

New Delhi bars deployment of Indian sailors on Strait of Hormuz routes amid attacks 16 Indians have been killed or are missing in Middle East since US-Iran war began on Feb. 28

India’s Directorate General of Shipping has directed shipowners, ship managers and certification companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

The directive came amid attacks on vessels in the strategic waterway.

Among other precautionary measures, the directorate said on US social media company X that there should be “no deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

It also called for “heightened security vigilance in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters.”

“Continuous monitoring of navigational warnings and security advisories, with strict implementation of the ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security) code,” it further said.

The precautions also include immediate reporting and assistance in emergencies.

The Indian directive came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

This week, one Indian national was killed when two United Arab Emirates tankers were hit by Iran while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

Sixteen Indians have been killed or reported missing in the Middle East since the US-Iran war began on Feb. 28.