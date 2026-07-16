Finance minister calls plan 'historic,' saying it will facilitate establishment of dozens of illegal settlements in occupied territory

Israel approves $334M for roads linking illegal settlements in occupied West Bank Finance minister calls plan 'historic,' saying it will facilitate establishment of dozens of illegal settlements in occupied territory

Israel's government has approved more than 1 billion shekels ($334 million) to build and upgrade roads connecting illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Israel's Channel 7 reported Thursday that the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the funding to finance new roads and upgrade existing infrastructure linking dozens of illegal settlements authorized by the Security Cabinet during the war.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, described the decision as "historic."

Smotrich said the funding would facilitate the establishment of dozens of illegal settlements in "strategic locations" across the occupied West Bank.

He added that the multi-year plan includes the planning and construction of new roads, expansion of existing transportation infrastructure, stronger links between illegal settlements and additional security measures.

The UN considers the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be occupied Palestinian territory and maintains that Israeli settlements there are illegal under international law.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has waged a genocide in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others, according to Palestinian health authorities. Most of the victims have been women and children.