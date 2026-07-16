Foreign Ministry official says strike near Shahid Baqaei Hospital in Ahvaz was 'war crime', forced evacuation of 211 pediatric cancer patients

Iran condemns US strike near children's cancer hospital as 'barbaric attack' Foreign Ministry official says strike near Shahid Baqaei Hospital in Ahvaz was 'war crime', forced evacuation of 211 pediatric cancer patients

Iran on Thursday condemned a US strike near a children's cancer hospital in the southwestern city of Ahvaz as a "barbaric attack," saying it forced the emergency evacuation of 211 pediatric cancer patients.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Shahid Baqaei Hospital, a specialized center for children with cancer, was evacuated on Wednesday night after a US strike hit a nearby location.

Describing the incident as a "barbaric attack," Baqaei said it "caused severe suffering and anxiety" among hospitalized children and forced the emergency evacuation of 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy.

He also described the strike as a "cowardly war crime" against children and compared it to Israeli attacks on health care facilities.

"Those who ceaselessly preach human rights, yet deliberately turn a blind eye to the targeting of hospitals and health centers, have forfeited every shred of moral credibility," he added.

On Wednesday, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that US strikes hit near the hospital, prompting the evacuation of children receiving cancer treatment.

The remarks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.