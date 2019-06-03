Return to old version Feedback
EU calls for democratic transition in Sudan

European Union calls on Sudanese military to transfer power to civilians

Yusuf Hatip   | 03.06.2019
BRUSSELS 

The European Union on Monday called on Sudanese military officials to transfer power to civilians.

“Any decision to intensify the use of force can only derail the political process. The European Union’s priority remains the rapid transfer of power to a civilian authority,” said Maja Kocijancic, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokeswoman.

Kocijancic said the EU has been following the incidents closely, including the attacks on civilian protesters.

“We call on the Transitional Military Council [TMC] to act responsibly and respect people’s right to express their concerns,” she added.

At least 13 protesters were killed and scores of others injured as Sudanese security forces moved in to clear the main protest camp near the army headquarters in Khartoum.

In early April, Sudan’s military establishment deposed President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

The TMC is now overseeing a two-year transitional period during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the TMC relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.


*Writing by Gozde Bayar

