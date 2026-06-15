Yasin Ayari scores twice as Sweden dominates Group F opener, handing Tunisia a heavy defeat at Monterrey Stadium

Sweden rout Tunisia 5-1 to launch World Cup campaign in style Yasin Ayari scores twice as Sweden dominates Group F opener, handing Tunisia a heavy defeat at Monterrey Stadium

Sweden opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in a Group F match late Sunday at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Midfielder Yasin Ayari scored twice, finding the net in the seventh minute and deep into stoppage time (90+6), while Alexander Isak added a goal in the 30th minute. Viktor Gyokeres extended Sweden's lead in the 59th minute before Mattias Svanberg scored in the 84th minute shortly after coming off the bench.

Tunisia's only goal came in the 43rd minute through Omar Rekik, briefly reducing the deficit before Sweden pulled away in the second half.

Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri and Rani Khedira struggled to contain Sweden's attack, with Khedira receiving the match's only yellow card in the 54th minute.

The match was officiated by Argentine referee Yael Falcon Perez, assisted by Maximiliano Del Yesso and Facundo Rodriguez.

With the result, Sweden began its World Cup campaign with three points in Group F, while Tunisia opened the tournament with a defeat.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul

