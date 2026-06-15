Iran national team's media staff unable to travel to World Cup after failing to obtain US visas Team warns visa issue could delay updates and information during tournament

Iran's national football team said Monday that both members of its media staff remain unable to travel with the squad after failing to receive US visas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the team's media department said the situation has prevented the two officials from accompanying the national team and could disrupt communications during the tournament.

"As neither of the two members of Iran National Team's media staff has yet received a U.S. visa, we are currently unable to travel with the team," the statement said.

The media staff warned that the visa issue could lead to delays in providing information and updates about the team throughout the competition.

"Naturally, this may result in some delays in providing updates and sharing information," the statement added.

The department apologized for the disruption and thanked journalists and colleagues for their patience and understanding.

"We sincerely apologize in advance for this unforeseen situation and appreciate your understanding and patience," the statement said.