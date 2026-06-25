DR Congo, Rwanda commit to de-escalate tensions in South Kivu Two neighboring countries agree ‘to implement fully the Peace Agreement signed on June 27, 2025’

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have committed to “de-escalate tensions immediately” in South Kivu province, where fighting between the AFC/M23 rebel group and government forces has intensified, according to a joint statement issued Thursday.

The move followed the sixth meeting in London of the Joint Oversight Committee held this week and attended by representatives from Congo and Rwanda, along with the US, Qatar, Togo, the African Union mediator, and the African Union Commission.

The committee voiced serious concern over the escalating fighting, the impact of drone strikes on civilians and the peace process, and the deepening humanitarian situation in eastern Congo amid an ongoing Ebola virus outbreak.

The two countries committed to “de-escalate tensions immediately, especially around Minembwe, and to use their respective influence with all parties on the ground to achieve this aim,” the statement said.

On December 4, 2025, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame signed a "historic" peace and economic agreement aimed at ending the fighting in eastern Congo.

The accord was signed following a peace agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump in June, 2025.

Despite these developments, fighting between the AFC/M23 and government forces has intensified in recent days, according to local sources.

At the latest Joint Oversight Committee meeting, the two countries also pledged “to implement fully the Peace Agreement between Congo and Rwanda signed on June 27, 2025, including with regard to drone strikes.”

The M23 has been a central actor in the conflict in eastern Congo. The rebel group, which the UN and Western nations say is supported by neighboring Rwanda, controls significant territory in eastern Congo, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which were seized in early 2025.

The rebel group and Kinshasa regularly trade accusations of violating the ceasefire including the latest proposed by Angola in February this year.

The committee agreed on the urgent need for actions that make the ceasefire effective.

The two countries agreed to build trust, including by refraining from hostile actions or rhetoric, particularly political attacks or language that would undermine or complicate the full implementation of the Washington Accords.

Recent fighting in Minembwe village claimed several victims among civilians, including women and children, the M23 rebel group spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka claimed Wednesday in a post on the US social media company platform X.

There was no immediate reaction from Kinshasa.