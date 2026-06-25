Restriction aims to reduce risks of spread and ensure rigorous management of potentially exposed people, say authorities

DR Congo imposes quarantine on travelers from Ebola-hit areas Restriction aims to reduce risks of spread and ensure rigorous management of potentially exposed people, say authorities

The Democratic Republic of Congo has imposed a 21-day quarantine on travelers from Ebola-affected areas in a bid to curb the spread of the disease, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The measure comes amid a surge in the number of confirmed Ebola cases.

According to the situation update released Wednesday by the Health Ministry, confirmed cases have climbed to 1,118, including 291 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15, resulting in a case fatality rate of 26%.

The outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain has affected 34 health zones across three provinces: Ituri, the epicenter of the crisis, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

The decision, which follows the detection of an Ebola case in France, affects travelers within the country and those intending to travel internationally.

“This measure aims to strengthen the public health measures in place, reduce the risks of spread and ensure rigorous management of potentially exposed people,” the Communications Ministry said.

“The government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the population and supporting frontline teams, by conducting the response with responsibility, and transparency while strengthening all the necessary measures within the framework of international health cooperation.”

The country’s health authorities said containment efforts have been accelerated in collaboration with national and international partners.

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday that the Ebola response had “scaled up significantly” under the leadership of the Congolese government since the outbreak was declared.

In neighboring Uganda, a new case was reported on Sunday, the first in two weeks, bringing the country's total to 20 confirmed cases and two deaths, according to health authorities.

All cases in Uganda are linked to the outbreak in Congo. France reported Wednesday its first confirmed Ebola case after a humanitarian worker tested positive upon returning from Congo.