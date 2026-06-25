Families honor victims as Kenya marks anniversary of deadly youth-led protests Commemorations coincide with fresh protests, arrests in Nairobi

Families of victims killed during Kenya's 2024 anti-government protests laid flowers on barbed wire barricades outside Parliament on Thursday after heavily armed police blocked access to the compound during commemorations marking the second anniversary of the demonstrations.

Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua joined thousands of Kenyans in Nairobi for the tribute, which honored those killed during the June 25, 2024 youth-led protests that culminated in demonstrators breaching Parliament, setting parts of the complex on fire and clashing with security forces.

Human rights groups say more than 60 people were killed during the unrest, with hundreds injured and others reported missing. The protestors ultimately forced President William Ruto to withdraw that year’s Finance Bill in a rare political reversal.

Elsewhere in Nairobi, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters as demonstrations spread across several parts of the capital. Dozens of people were arrested in the capital and elsewhere in the country, according to local media reports.

Protesters carrying Kenyan flags, flowers and placards marched through the capital demanding justice for those killed during the 2024 demonstrations, with many chanting anti-government slogans and calling for accountability over protest-related deaths.

Similar commemorations were held in several towns across the country.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission accused police of defying a court order that barred authorities from blocking public roads without advance notice.

“Last year, after a petition by Katiba Institute, the High Court barred police from obstructing public roads without providing a timely advance notice to allow the public to seek alternative routes. Police today defied the court order, erecting barriers along major public roads leading into Nairobi's central business district,” the rights group said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli defended the security measures.

“We have not blocked anyone from using the roads. We are only blocking those who are attempting to cause violence. We are stopping vehicles to check whether some are carrying weapons and criminals. That is our work,” Masengeli told local media.

The 2024 demonstrations, widely known as the Gen Z protests, began as youth-led opposition to proposed tax increases in the Finance Bill but quickly evolved into broader protests over governance, corruption, police conduct and the rising cost of living.

​​​​​​​Organized largely through social media and leaderless, the movement became one of the most significant episodes of civic activism in Kenya's recent history.