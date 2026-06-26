Health Ministry say 16 more patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 138

Congo Ebola death toll hits 300 as cases surge Health Ministry say 16 more patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 138

The death toll from Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 300 people, health authorities said Thursday.

The epidemic caused by the Bundibugyo strain has affected 34 health zones and remains active in three provinces, including Ituri, the epicenter of the crisis, North Kivu and South Kivu.

The tally of confirmed cases have climbed to 1,155, including 304 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15, with a fatality rate of 26.3%, according to the situation update released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry meanwhile reported 16 newly recovered patients in Ituri following negative control tests, bringing the total recoveries to 138.

Earlier on Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the continental Ebola outbreak response and preparedness plan requires $1.4 billion.

Africa CDC director general Jean Kaseya told a virtual news briefing that the funding is needed for the combined humanitarian and health aspects of the response.

During a recent African Union-led high-level meeting African states and partners pledged $910 million towards the response.

Kaseya said so far only 13% of the pledged funding has been released to affected countries and operational response partners.

The Congolese government has imposed a 21-day mandatory quarantine on travelers from areas hit by Ebola virus in a bid to stop the disease spread.