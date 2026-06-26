Kenyan court bars media from covering deadly school fire trial

A Kenyan High Court on Friday barred the media from covering proceedings as eight girls accused of killing 16 fellow students in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire appeared virtually for the start of their murder case.

The order was issued during a virtual hearing before the High Court in Kibera, Nairobi. The accused, who are minors, followed the proceedings from the Kabete Juvenile Remand Home and were not brought to open court.

Lawyers also presented arguments on whether the girls should undergo mental health assessments before the case proceeds.

The suspects face 16 counts of murder over the May 28 dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, a town about 118 kilometers (73 miles) northwest of Nairobi, which killed 16 students and injured dozens of others.

Prosecutors successfully applied to have the matter transferred from Naivasha to Nairobi, citing security concerns and the need to protect the accused amid intense public interest and outrage over the deaths.

Earlier this week, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions approved the murder charges following investigations into the fire, which authorities alleged was deliberately started.

Excluding the media from the proceedings is likely to attract further public attention to a case involving minors and one of Kenya's deadliest school fires in recent years.

The Utumishi Girls tragedy reignited debate over school safety, student discipline, and mental health support in Kenyan boarding schools.

The court is expected to issue further directions on the matter as proceedings continue on Friday.