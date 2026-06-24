Red Cross says ‘violence against humanitarian personnel undermines humanitarian interventions and affects assistance to vulnerable populations’

Armed men kill 2 Red Cross volunteers in DR Congo Red Cross says ‘violence against humanitarian personnel undermines humanitarian interventions and affects assistance to vulnerable populations’

Two Red Cross volunteers were killed by unidentified armed men in a village in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a statement Wednesday.

The incident is said to have occurred June 16, while the volunteers were carrying out humanitarian work to improve access to safe drinking water for vulnerable populations in Kakumba village in Walungu territory in South Kivu province.

The Congo Red Cross said it “strongly condemned acts of violence,” noting that the victims were carrying out their activities under the banner of humanitarian aid and within the strict framework of assistance to affected communities.

“Violence against humanitarian personnel undermines humanitarian interventions and affects assistance to vulnerable populations,” the statement said.

The organization underlined the need to guarantee the protection of humanitarian actors to facilitate the continuation of relief actions in areas affected by insecurity.

While paying tribute to the deceased volunteers, the Red Cross reaffirmed its determination to continue its humanitarian activities despite the persistent security challenges in the east of the country.

Eastern Congo has been plagued by violence for decades, orchestrated by armed groups.

The fighting escalated recently between the AFC/M23 rebels and the Congolese government forces supported by a pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.