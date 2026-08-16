Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement at end of season

Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that the 2026-27 campaign will likely be the final season of his illustrious playing career, saying he wants to leave football with a “spectacular legacy,” according to an interview released Sunday.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the remarks in an interview with Vogue ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, whom he married on Aug. 11, exactly 10 years after the couple first met at a Gucci store in Madrid.



“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.



The 41-year-old said he is already planning for life beyond football and looks forward to spending more time with his family after more than two decades at the highest level of the sport.



“I have my future all mapped out,” he said. “I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”



Ronaldo added that he hopes to travel more, continue playing padel and enjoy the rewards of a career built on years of sacrifice.



“After all, it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice,” he said.



Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, Ronaldo has spent the past five seasons with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in late 2021.



During his career, the Portuguese captain has won five UEFA Champions League titles, multiple league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the UEFA European Championship with Portugal. He also remains the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football.