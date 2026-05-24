28 killed as gold mine collapses in Angola Search operation for trapped victims underway, say police

At least 28 people were killed and two others went missing after an illegally operated gold mine collapsed in Agola, authorities said on Sunday.

The victims, aged between 18 and 40, included 13 from the same family and were buried in the landslide in Bengo province, northeast of Luanda, the capital, police said in a statement.

Police spokesman Gaspar Luis Inacio said the incident occurred on Saturday, and a search and rescue operation for two more trapped victims remained on course.

At Bengo, central hospital health supervisor Francisco Rodrigues said at least three of the injured received treatment at the facility.

"All three patients are conscious and out of danger. There is no immediate need for transfer to other medical facilities," Rodrigues told reporters.