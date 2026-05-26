Message comes as talks to finalize an agreement to end the US-Israeli war against Iran inch closer to completion

Trump says Iran's enriched uranium will be given to US 'immediately' or destroyed elsewhere Message comes as talks to finalize an agreement to end the US-Israeli war against Iran inch closer to completion

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium will be either transferred to the US "immediately" to be destroyed or "destroyed in place, or at another acceptable location," US President Donald Trump said Monday.

"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The message comes as talks to finalize an agreement to end the stalled US-Israeli war against Iran inch closer to completion.

Earlier Monday, Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that a US-Iran agreement “is close to being reached,” according to Chinese state-run media, as Islamabad intensified mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

Munir made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing held alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, China Daily reported, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Munir briefed Wang on the latest developments in Pakistan’s role in negotiations aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US.

The Pakistani army chief flew to Beijing after his trip last week to Tehran, where he held talks with the Iranian leadership.

According to the report, Munir said Pakistan was willing to “continue making every effort” to facilitate an agreement and expressed hope that China would play a larger role in the process.