Mark Carney points to folly of Brexit vote, saying, 'They’re still, 10 years later, trying to undo what people didn’t think they were voting for'

Canadian premier says Alberta's separation 'dangerous' gambit Mark Carney points to folly of Brexit vote, saying, 'They’re still, 10 years later, trying to undo what people didn’t think they were voting for'

Alberta’s referendum on separation from Canada is a “dangerous bluff” that could backfire, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday.

Carney made the remark after touring a building project in Ottawa. The separation question has gained momentum lately.

“I will make the following observation, though, about the question, and this is an observation from experience,” Carney said. “In these separation issues, it is often advanced that: ‘Vote for this, and it’s a free option’; ‘Vote for this, and we will strengthen your hand in future negotiation.'"

“That is a very dangerous bluff,” Carney added. He was governor of the Bank of England when UK voters were duped into believing opting out of the European Union was a good move.

“They’re still, 10 years later, trying to undo what people didn’t think they were voting for.”

The question to be put to Alberta residents on Oct. 19 is: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

If yes, it would kickstart the legal process for independence.

The Angus Reid poll released Monday found that three-in-five Albertans would vote to stay part of Canada while 30% would choose to leave. But 51% found the wording of the referendum question confusing.

Alberta's grievances include ongoing delays in an oil pipeline—the province has vast quantities of oil—and equalization payments Alberta pays toward financially poorer provinces.

“I certainly will be campaigning for Canadian unity,” Carney said in answer to a reporter’s question about Alberta independence.