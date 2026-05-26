'Must act together': China's top diplomat urges UN revitalization, warns against ‘double standards’ Wang Yi says unilateral military action, sanctions without UN Security Council backing 'lack legitimacy'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for revitalizing the United Nations and urged global powers to reject “double standards” in international affairs, warning that unilateral military actions and sanctions outside the UN framework undermine global peace and stability.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Wang said the international community must recommit to the principles of the UN Charter at a time of deepening geopolitical divisions and growing conflicts.

“The charter remains humanity’s best hope for peace, but it is only as strong as the commitment of those responsible for upholding it,” said Wang, emphasizing the international community "must act together."



China, one of five permanent members of the Security Council, is hosting a high-level debate themed "Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system."

Quoting the UN Charter, Wang stressed that member states “shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state" and must “settle international disputes peacefully” to ensure global peace and justice are not endangered.

He also underscored the central role of the UN Security Council, saying: “The world is watching and demanding action, not merely rhetoric.”

“I urge all members of this council to uphold the charter consistently, to act in the interest of peace, and to rebuild trust through leadership and compromise,” he added.

In a pointed criticism of unilateral interventions, Wang said: “Any unilateral military actions that circumvent the council’s mandate are unacceptable, and any unilateral sanctions that exceed the council’s resolutions lack legitimacy.”

The Chinese minister also promoted Beijing’s diplomatic vision, saying Chinese President Xi Jinping has advanced “the important vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity” alongside China’s global initiatives.

Wang said Beijing has pursued “the Chinese way of resolving hotspot issues,” including launching the “Group of Friends for Peace” on the Ukraine crisis at the UN platform, while continuing to contribute “wisdom and efforts to maintaining world peace amid global development impasse.”