Rescue teams continue search for missing family under rubble in Maareke town

4 women killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon town despite ceasefire Rescue teams continue search for missing family under rubble in Maareke town

Four women were killed Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the town of Maareke in southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The state news agency NNA said civil defense teams recovered the bodies of four women from the rubble following the Israeli strike in the Tyre district.

Rescue teams were continuing search operations for a missing family believed trapped beneath the debris of the destroyed building, the news agency added.

Israel has continued attacks on Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days starting May 17.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese towns of Kherbet Selem and Srifa killed two people, including a health worker.

Israel has launched intensified airstrikes on Lebanon since March 2 and occupied several towns in the country’s south during the offensive.

Lebanese authorities said the Israeli attacks have killed nearly 3,200 people, injured over 9,600, and displaced more than 1.6 million.

Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul