Israeli army expands ground incursion in southern Lebanon amid ongoing escalation

The Israeli army has expanded its ground incursion in southern Lebanon to areas beyond the so-called "yellow line" amid continuing military escalation, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

In April, the Israeli army announced the imposition of what it called a “yellow line” south of the Litani River in Lebanon, calling the area extending to the border a “buffer security zone,” in a move resembling measures previously imposed around Gaza.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN and Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the army in recent days intensified military operations beyond the river and the “yellow line” in southern Lebanon.

Yedioth Ahronoth claimed the expanded incursion aims to prevent Hezbollah fighters from posing what it described as a direct threat to Israel and to counter explosive drone attacks.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to the reported expansion, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security consultation meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir earlier on Tuesday, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed in the statement, but Israel has sharply increased its attacks on Lebanon in recent hours following Netanyahu's threats to step up strikes against Hezbollah and deliver what he described as "powerful blows" to the group amid growing concern about Hezbollah drone operations.

Earlier Tuesday, an Israeli force advanced into the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya north of the Litani River amid clashes and attacks that Hezbollah said it carried out against the advancing force.

According to an Anadolu tally, Israel launched 82 attacks on Lebanon on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring four more in a major escalation that coincided with the Day of Arafah during the Hajj and a day before Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out a large-scale offensive in Lebanon that has killed 3,185 people and injured 9,633 others, in addition to displacing more than 1 million people, according to official figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and during the current offensive, it has advanced approximately 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) into southern Lebanese territory.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul

