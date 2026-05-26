EU ministers discuss next long-term budget, UK ties ahead of June summit Brussels meeting to outline agenda for summit

Ministers responsible for European affairs began preparations Tuesday for a European Council meeting in June, discussing the draft agenda for leaders and holding debates on the EU’s next long-term budget framework for 2028-2034, with a focus on strengthening the bloc's single market.

EU leaders are expected to address a broad range of issues at the summit, including the war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East, global economic challenges, European defense and security, migration, and illicit drugs, according to a statement released after a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Ministers also held a public policy debate on the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2028-2034 -- the EU's seven-year budget plan.

The European Commission's proposal for the next MFF includes several measures to advance single market integration.

The proposal includes a new European Competitiveness Fund designed to support strategic industries and technologies, while the Global Europe instrument seeks to strengthen external partnerships aligned with the EU's strategic interests.

Separately, France raised concerns under the "any other business" agenda item, highlighting the role of the EU's outermost regions and overseas countries and territories in discussions on the next budget framework.

The ministers also reviewed the state of relations between the EU and the UK.

They were also updated on the implementation of the Security and Defense Partnership, alongside upcoming talks on UK participation in the EU internal electricity market and a proposed agreement on Britain's financial contribution to reduce economic, social, and territorial disparities across the EU.