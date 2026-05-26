'US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,' says Central Command

US says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in southern Iran 'US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,' says Central Command

The US said Monday that it carried out a series of what it called "self-defense" strikes in southern Iran targeting missile launchers and boats that were allegedly laying mines.

"US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a statement to Fox News.

"Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," added Hawkins.

CENTCOM did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation on the statement.

Hawkins did not offer additional details on the attacks, but Iranian media reported earlier Monday that explosions were heard in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and in areas near Sirik and Jask along the Gulf coast.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said local residents in Bandar Abbas reported hearing several explosions, adding that the exact location and source of the blasts were not immediately clear.

The news agency also reported that similar sounds were heard simultaneously in areas around Sirik and Jask in southern Iran overlooking the Gulf.