Proposed system would see asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected in EU transferred to centers located outside the bloc as part of efforts to reduce irregular migration and improve return procedures

Netherlands moves ahead with plans for migrant ‘return hubs’ outside EU Proposed system would see asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected in EU transferred to centers located outside the bloc as part of efforts to reduce irregular migration and improve return procedures

The Netherlands is advancing plans to establish migrant “return hubs” outside the European Union, with initial steps expected within months, Politico reported Monday, citing the migration minister.

“Across Europe, people are asking for credible and workable solutions to regain control over migration,” Bart van den Brink, the Dutch deputy prime minister and migration minister, was quoted by Politico as saying.

He added that such solutions are “taking shape” and considered legally viable.

The proposed system would see asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected in the EU transferred to centers located outside the bloc, as part of efforts to reduce irregular migration and improve return procedures.

According to a letter sent by the Dutch government to parliament and cited by Politico, The Hague is exploring the possibility of processing asylum applications outside EU territory, in cooperation with other member states.

The plan is reportedly being discussed with several European partners, including Greece, Germany, Austria, and Denmark, which have supported calls for stricter migration measures in the EU.

The first return hub is expected to be established outside the bloc, though the location has not yet been announced, with negotiations ongoing with potential host countries.

A legal review commissioned by the Dutch government concluded that there are no legal obstacles to the plan.

The proposal comes as EU institutions are finalizing broader migration reforms, amid ongoing political debate across member states over migration policy.