'The Secretary-General reiterates that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable,' says spokesperson

UN chief condemns attack on train in Pakistan that killed at least 28 'The Secretary-General reiterates that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable,' says spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned an attack on a train in Pakistan that killed more than two dozen people.

Guterres "condemns the explosion targeting a train in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. He extends his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable. He stresses that the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice. He reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Pakistan," he added.

The suspected suicide bombing killed at least 28 people and injured 90 when a powerful explosion derailed a train in Pakistan's Balochistan province Sunday.

Police said the blast occurred while the train was heading toward the city’s cantonment area.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich region and a major route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long experienced militant violence linked to separatist groups.