Canada’s prime minister tells Israeli president investigation of flotilla incident needed Mark Carney also reiterates Canada’s support of state of Palestine

Israeli President Isaac Herzog got an earful from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a long-distance conversation between the two on Monday.

Carney “reiterated that the appalling treatment of civilians, including Canadian citizens aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla was unacceptable, and he called for an independent investigation,” the prime minister’s office said in a press release.

Carney also “strongly condemned” the comments of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who taunted the handcuffed and blindfolded activists and said “this is how we welcome terrorists.”

The prime minister also told Herzog that Canada’s “unwavering support” of a two-state solution with the creation of the state of Palestine “living side by side” with Israel had not changed.

But Carney expressed “Canada’s support for Israel’s security and its right to self-defense.”

In a wide-ranging talk, the two leaders also spoke of the need for de-escalation of turmoil in the Middle East and stability in critical maritime corridors, including the Strait of Homuz and allowing unrestricted humanitarian aid in to Gaza. Carney reiterated Canada’s position that the Israeli settlement expansion was illegal and called for an end to settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Regarding Lebanon, the pair welcomed efforts to “advance dialogue.”