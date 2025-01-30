|Yayın Adı: A Tale of Both Poles
|Sayfa Sayısı: 100
|Basım Tarihi: 2024
|Boyut: 17,5 cm x 22,5 cm
|Tür: Photobook
|ISBN: 978-625-95181-8-3
|Dil: İngilizce
|Etiket Fiyatı: 900 TL
Kitap hakkında
Participating in Türkiye’s scientific research expeditions to the polar regions was not only a significant opportunity to document the scientists’ quest for the world’s future hidden in the secrets of the poles but also a way to express my personal fascination with natural history.
Amidst the serene silence of the polar regions, this experience was also a step towards understanding and conveying how nature is responding to this rapid transformation of the planet we breathe upon and whether it can weather this process of change.
We bear a profound responsibility to protect our fragile ecosystem and the melting worlds of polar creatures, and to ensure they are passed on to future generations. We strive to showcase not only the harmonious and holistic perfection that nature embodies but also the traces of transformation it bears due to global climate change.
These extraordinary experiences in the polar regions, and the stories we discovered about the lives of living creatures, aim to convey, through visual storytelling, the cries rising from nature’s disrupted tranquility.
This book aims to amplify the silent pleas for help from the polar regions and their inhabitants, while emphasizing our respect for nature and our responsibilities to our planet. We hope that the work of our scientists and our efforts to share it with the world will make a lasting contribution to raising awareness about the need to protect and preserve nature.
