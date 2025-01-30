Dolar
AA Yayınları

Kırkpınar

30.01.2025 - Güncelleme : 30.01.2025
Kırkpınar

Yayın Adı: Kırkpınar
Sayfa Sayısı: 96
Basım Tarihi: 2025Boyut: 17,5 x 22,5 cm
Tür: PhotobookISBN: 978-625-95181-7-6     
Dil: İngilizceEtiket Fiyatı: 900 TL


Kitap hakkında

Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling is the world’s oldest wrestling festival, with its origins tracing back to the 14th century in Rumelia. It stands as the second oldest combined sports event after the Olympics. Following the conquest of Edirne by Murat Bey and his frontier lords (uç beyi) in 1361, a wrestling competition was inaugurated during the summer of the same year under the auspices of Murat Bey in honor of the forty brave raiders who played an essential role in the conquest.

This event went down in history as “Kırkpınar Wrestling”. Subsequently, this prestigious wrestling tournament became an annual tradition in Edirne, taking place at the end of June and the beginning of July. 

During the Kırkpınar Wrestling event, competitors engagein matches held in a dedicated field over the course of three days.
The culmination of the tournament occurs on the final day, where the top three placements in each weight class, literally referred to as a “neck” (boyun), are determined. The most coveted title bestowed upon the victor is that of başpehlivan (master wrestler). 

During the Kırkpınar Festival, wrestling competitions and various other activities take place. While wrestling events were also part of fairs organized in the Ottoman era, it was only at Kırkpınar that the wrestler who earned the title baş (master or -literally- “head”) was recognized as başpehlivan until the following year’s tournament. 

From the moment I first heard about the tournament, I sensed the potential to capture compelling shots—a prospect that greatly excited me. As always, my level of interest in the subject directly influences the quality of my photographs. Everywhere I looked, there was an opportunity for creativity, and my aim was to convey the dynamic atmosphere, the intensity of emotions, and the spirit of competition through my images. 

Until the final matches, I had the privilege of getting reasonably close to the participants. I followed the competitions kneeling in the grass, fully immersed in the action. I moved swiftly alongside the wrestlers, crouching and darting around to find the perfect angles. 

By the end of each day, I realized I was as slick with oil as the wrestlers themselves—a detail that now brings a smile to my face whenever I reminisce about Kırkpınar. 

