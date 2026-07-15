'The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance,' says Central Command

US says 2 commercial vessels redirected since Iran naval blockade resumed 'The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance,' says Central Command

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that American forces have redirected two commercial vessels since it resumed its naval blockade of Iran on Tuesday.

"Since restarting the naval blockade against Iranian ports 17 hours ago, U.S. forces have redirected 2 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade,” CENTCOM said on US social media company. "The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance."

The announcement follows CENTCOM's launch of new strikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday, which the military said were aimed at degrading capabilities used by Iran to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM's Commander Adm. Brad Cooper accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians and commercial shipping across the Middle East.

“Over the past seven days, Iran has intentionally targeted civilians across the region by attacking seven commercial ships, resulting in nearly a dozen civilian crew members killed, missing or injured," Cooper said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump said the strikes would continue in the coming days, warning that the US will begin targeting power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.