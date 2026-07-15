Starmer bids farewell as UK premier, says 'this is the end of my political journey' Starmer pledges his wholehearted support to successor Andy Burnham before leaving office

Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered an emotional farewell in the House of Commons, telling MPs that "this is the end of my political journey" as he made his final appearance at Prime Minister's Questions before leaving office.

He was responding to a question from Labour MP Carolyn Harris, whom he described as one of his closest supporters and friends.

Thanking Harris for her "support and friendship" to him and his family, Starmer reflected on his time in politics and government.

"Every prime minister knows when they take up the torch, that the day will come when they have to pass it on," he said.

"That day has come for me. This is the end of my political journey."

Starmer said he had led Labour from its "historic defeat in 2019 to historic victory in 2024," adding that after two years in government, "I leave the country in better shape than I found it."

"I am proud of everything that we have achieved," he said.

He went on to thank his political team, Labour MPs, and civil servants before pledging his support to the next government.

"To my successor and each of you, I will give my full support to all colleagues across the House," he said.

He concluded with a personal message to his family.

"To all those in the gallery whose lives have been changed or improved by this Labour government, and all across the country who struggle to be seen or heard, you're the reason I came into politics.

"To my wife and children, I love you. Goodbye."

'New PM is not a silver bullet'

Earlier in the session, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch exchanged light-hearted jokes with Starmer about their previous clashes across the despatch box during his final Prime Minister's Questions.

Badenoch also challenged Starmer over his successor, asking whether Andy Burnham, the Labour MP for Makerfield who is due to take over as prime minister, should return to the House of Commons to answer questions rather than "scurrying away for the summer."

Starmer replied that he was sure Badenoch would question Burnham "in the same way she has grilled me," and said he would give his successor his "wholehearted support."

Badenoch responded that "a new PM is not a silver bullet."

Starmer is due to step down as Labour leader on Friday, handing power to Burnham before leaving 10 Downing Street on Monday.

The two leaders also paid tribute to former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe, who was killed last week.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also paid tribute to the outgoing prime minister, thanking Starmer for his "public service" and describing him as “a true patriot.”