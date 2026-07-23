Mission marks 1st use of a B-1 bomber since hostilities with Iran intensified 12 days earlier

US positions B-1 bombers against Iran: Report Mission marks 1st use of a B-1 bomber since hostilities with Iran intensified 12 days earlier

The US military deployed a B-1 long-range bomber to target positions linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Axios reported Thursday citing US officials.

The mission marked the first use of a B-1 bomber since hostilities with Iran intensified 12 days earlier.

Known for its supersonic speed at low altitude and its ability to carry the largest payload of any US bomber, the aircraft significantly expands strike capabilities, the report said.

As the US continues to reinforce its military presence in the region, President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the possibility of resuming large-scale combat operations against Iran. According to US and Israeli officials, such action could begin within days.

The bomber departed from a US airbase in the UK and was tracked by aviation enthusiasts using publicly available flight-monitoring websites.

However, officials have not disclosed the specific targets struck or whether the operation achieved greater success than recent airstrikes.

During Operation Epic Fury which marked the start of US strikes in Iran, B-1 bombers carried out multiple missions against missile launch sites, command-and-control facilities, weapons depots, and air defense systems.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.