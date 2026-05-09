US plane fatally strikes pedestrian during takeoff in Denver 12 passengers suffer minor injuries after incident at airport runway

A Frontier Airlines plane fatally struck a pedestrian during takeoff Friday night at Denver International Airport in the US state of Colorado, airport officials said.

“Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff,” the airport said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X, adding that emergency crews responded to the scene.

Airport officials said there was also a brief engine fire, which was quickly extinguished by the Denver Fire Department.

According to the statement, the pedestrian jumped the airport’s perimeter fence and was struck about two minutes later while crossing the runway.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and is not believed to have been an airport employee. Authorities said the individual had not yet been identified.

Officials said 231 people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries, with five transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The runway where the incident occurred was closed for investigation.

Passengers were transported by bus to the terminal, and most later departed the airport on another Frontier flight.