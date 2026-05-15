UN says sanctions targeting officials for performing duties are ‘unacceptable,' should be withdrawn

UN rights office welcomes US court order suspending sanctions on UN rapporteur UN says sanctions targeting officials for performing duties are ‘unacceptable,' should be withdrawn

The United Nations Human Rights Office on Friday welcomed a US federal court’s interim order suspending sanctions imposed by the United States on Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“We welcome US federal court’s interim order suspending sanctions imposed by US Government on Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory @FranceskAlbs,” the office said on the social media platform X.

The UN office also criticized sanctions targeting officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying such measures are unacceptable.

“Sanctions against her and @IntlCrimCourt judges & prosecutors for carrying out their work are unacceptable and should be rescinded,” it said.

The office added that measures directed at ICC judges and prosecutors for performing their duties are unjustified.

It further stressed that the work of UN mandate holders and international justice officials “should be respected and protected.”

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Albanese, accusing her of attempting to encourage ICC action against US and Israeli officials.

Albanese has drawn international attention for her criticism of Israeli policies in the Gaza Strip and for a report identifying companies allegedly linked to activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

