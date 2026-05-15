‘We hope this agreement will give momentum to efforts aimed at finding comprehensive political solution to conflict in Yemen,’ Foreign Ministry says

Türkiye welcomes prisoner exchange agreement between Yemeni government and Houthis ‘We hope this agreement will give momentum to efforts aimed at finding comprehensive political solution to conflict in Yemen,’ Foreign Ministry says

Türkiye on Friday welcomed an agreement reached between the Yemeni government and the Houthis on the release of prisoners, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said it welcomed the agreement on the release of detainees reached following talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in Jordan’s capital Amman.

“We appreciate the contributions made by all relevant parties to the process. We hope that this agreement will give momentum to efforts aimed at finding a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

"Türkiye will continue to support efforts to preserve Yemen’s territorial integrity and national unity, and to ensure lasting peace in the country," the ministry said.

