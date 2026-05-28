UN rights chief warns against 'dangerous' Russia-Ukraine escalation, urging return to talks 'Resume negotiations and end suffering,' says Turk, calling for restraint

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Thursday warned against a further escalation between Russia and Ukraine amid recent threats by Moscow to intensify attacks.

“I strongly urge restraint. Resume negotiations and end the suffering,” Turk said in a statement.

He said the "dangerous" escalation in hostilities has led to a sharp rise in civilian casualties, with the number of civilians killed or injured in Ukraine during the first four months of 2026 increasing by 21% compared with the same period in 2025.

According to UN figures, 815 civilians were killed and 4,174 injured between January and April this year, compared with 682 killed and 3,453 injured a year earlier. The vast majority of casualties occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine.

Turk highlighted several recent large-scale attacks, including a strike on a residential building in Kyiv on May 13-14 that killed 24 civilians and injured dozens.

He also referred to a Ukrainian attack on an educational complex in occupied Starobilsk on May 21-22. According to Russian authorities, 21 people were killed and 44 injured. The UN Human Rights Office said publicly available information indicated civilians, including students, were among the victims.

“International humanitarian law demands that parties to a conflict take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian harm – these are not simply suggestions or recommendations, but binding obligations carrying legal responsibility for those involved,” Turk said.

“And as if all these casualty figures weren't horrifying enough on their own, following these attacks, Russian officials have publicly threatened to increase attacks across Kyiv,” Turk said.

The UN rights chief also condemned recent attacks by Russia against humanitarian personnel and materials and called for independent investigations into civilian deaths and injuries on both sides.

He also noted that attacks by Ukrainian armed forces have killed and injured civilians inside Russia.

"I deplore the recent loss of civilian lives and injuries to civilians,” Turk said, urging both sides to conduct “prompt, independent, and effective investigations,” and hold those responsible accountable.