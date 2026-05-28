Sweden announces $2.7B military aid package, fighter jets for Ukraine

Sweden announced a new military aid package worth about $2.7 billion for Ukraine on Thursday, including plans to donate 16 Saab Gripen C/D fighter jets and deepen long-term defense cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uppsala, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Ukraine and Sweden had signed a declaration to expand defense cooperation.

“Today, we take the next step,” Kristersson said. “Ukrainian forces continue to demonstrate exceptional resilience, skills and determination in defending your country and our values.”

Zelenskyy said it was a “historic day” for relations between the two countries and that the package would significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and ability to protect civilians amid the war with Russia.

According to Zelenskyy, more than $2 billion of the package is allocated for aircraft and related weapons systems, while about $400 million will support drone production.

Ukraine expects to receive its first aircraft within the next 10 months, Zelenskyy said.

Kristersson said deliveries of the Gripen C/D aircraft could begin in early 2027, depending on export license approvals and the completion of an agreement related to newer Gripen E aircraft.

In a statement, Saab said Ukraine intends to acquire an initial batch of up to 20 newer Gripen models in addition to the 16 donated aircraft, although the company said no contracts had been signed and no orders had been received.

The Swedish-made Saab Gripen is a multirole fighter aircraft designed for air defense and combat operations.

Zelenskyy said the Gripen C/D aircraft are expected to carry missiles capable of pushing Russian combat aircraft farther from positions used to launch guided glide bombs against Ukraine.

He said Russia has used “thousands” of aerial bombs during the war, devastating civilian areas and critical infrastructure in regions including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Sumy.

The announcement comes as Ukraine continues pressing Western allies for advanced weapons systems to counter intensified Russian aerial attacks and maintain pressure along the front lines.