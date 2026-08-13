Türkiye, Bulgaria discuss new railway links to boost Europe-Asia trade Transport ministers assess second railway connection, double-tracking sections of Plovdiv-Svilengrad-Türkiye border route

Türkiye and Bulgaria discussed steps to strengthen bilateral transport links and expand railway capacity amid growing freight traffic, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Thursday.

Uraloglu met Bulgarian Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Peev and his delegation in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital.

The talks focused on developing international transport infrastructure to accommodate increasing rail traffic under the Development Road project, Uraloglu wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The two sides also evaluated plans for a second railway connection and converting sections of the Plovdiv-Svilengrad-Türkiye border railway line into double-track infrastructure.

Uraloglu said Türkiye would continue working to ensure that stronger transport links between the two countries further contribute to trade and transportation between Europe and Asia.