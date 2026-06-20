UN envoy warns Myanmar crisis deepening amid rising displacement, crime, hunger

The UN special envoy on Myanmar warned on Friday that the country's political, humanitarian and security crisis continues to worsen, with escalating violence, mass displacement, organized crime and growing regional repercussions.

Addressing an informal meeting of the General Assembly, Julie Bishop said conditions in Myanmar had deteriorated steadily since a military takeover in 2021, despite repeated international appeals for a cessation of hostilities, dialogue and civilian protection.

"Today, I will report on the highly polarized and increasingly bleak situation across Myanmar.

"The plight of the Rohingya remains dire," said Bishop.

She said Myanmar's prolonged instability was generating growing regional and global implications, describing the country as a "global epicenter" for cybercrime, a major source of methamphetamine and opium, and the world's leading source of landmine casualties.

"Myanmar is now among the world's sixth most severe hunger hotspots. It is experiencing high levels of displacement, with more than 3.7 million people internally displaced and a further 1.6 million across the region. Bangladesh alone hosts some 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, with Cox's Bazar now the world's largest refugee camp," she said.

Bishop urged member states to take action to prevent additional deterioration and reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting Myanmar despite the challenges facing humanitarian operations.

"The United Nations must stand firmly for peaceful, lawful, and inclusive processes. The UN, through its agencies, funds and programs will stay and deliver in Myanmar despite immense challenges," she said.

She urged governments to maintain their support for the people of Myanmar and continue pursuing efforts to address the country's worsening crisis.

"The international community must remain steadfast in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and be guided by their appeals for help," added Bishop.

Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the military seized power in February 2021, detaining civilian leaders and sparking widespread protests and conflict across the country.