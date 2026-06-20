US secretary of state to visit key Gulf allies next week in 1st trip by senior US official since US-Israeli war against Iran

Rubio to visit Gulf with stops in Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait: Report US secretary of state to visit key Gulf allies next week in 1st trip by senior US official since US-Israeli war against Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planning a trip to Gulf countries next week, with stops in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, according to media reports Friday.

Axios reported the planned itinerary, though a State Department official told Anadolu that the agency has "no travel announcements to make at this time."

The visit would mark one of the highest-level US engagements with Gulf states since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this week, launching a 60-day negotiating process aimed at ending the four-month war that was initiated by the US and Israel against Iran.