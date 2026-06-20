US blank Socceroos 2-0 to secure place in next round of FIFA World Cup Dominant, aggressive play by US guarantees spot in Round of 32

The US blitzed through Australia Socceroos 2-0 in their Group D match to secure a place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in the US.

The co-hosts took the lead in the 11th minute with an own goal by Cameron Burgess, who, after a low cross into the six-yard box from the left by Folarin Balogun, unwillingly turned it into the net.

The US doubled its lead at the end of the first half in the 43rd minute after a VAR check awarded a goal on Alex Freeman’s header from close range.

Australia struggled to cope with the US pressing and offensive passing throughout the first half. They had to change their game going into the second to shift momentum to their side and probe the American defense for an opening.

They did improve substantially, becoming more aggressive and utilizing attacking substitutes to beef up their offense. The US, however, still remained in control and could have scored a third goal had time permitted.

For just the second time in history, the US began a World Cup with two straight wins and looked to secure a spot in the Round of 32 with the victory.