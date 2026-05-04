Ukrainian president threatens drone flyover during Moscow’s May 9 Victory Day parade Zelenskyy also says Kyiv discussed joint drone production with EU Commission chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday threatened that Ukrainian drones could fly over the Russian capital Moscow on May 9, when Russia is set to host a military parade marking the 81st anniversary of victory in World War II.

Addressing the 8th European Political Community summit in the Armenian capital Yerevan, Zelenskyy said that this year, Russia would, for the first time, reportedly avoid holding a full-scale military equipment parade.

"Russia announced a Victory Day parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment at this parade. This will be the first time in many, many years, if it is indeed true, that they cannot afford to have equipment present at the parade. And Ukrainian drones could also fly over during this parade," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the development was a sign that Moscow is “no longer as strong as they used to be.”

"We must continue to pressure them, to pressure them with sanctions. And I thank you for the 20th sanctions package," he added.

Commenting on the Middle East crisis, Zelenskyy emphasized that the conflict between US-Israel and Iran has not yet been resolved and could lead to long-term instability and consequently an increase in the cost of living worldwide in addition to significant political changes.

"Therefore, first of all, our energy and security cooperation should be real cooperation. We must help each other prepare for winter and overcome energy challenges. We must also advance a long-term solution to the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and the fate of the people of Iran," he said.

Hinting at US-Europe tensions in the defense sector, Zelenskyy urged Europe to develop its own capabilities to independently produce everything needed for its protection, including defense against ballistic strikes and other types of weapons.

"We offer a contribution to the protection of Europe – our Drone Deals (initiative). They unite countries. We need reliable protection in Europe from drones and any attacks – potential attacks – in the sky, at sea and on land," he said.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he held an important conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the summit.

"We discussed the European support package-the schedule for the first tranche, which will be used for joint production of drones," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the two sides agreed “to actively move towards a Drone Deal” and discussed the details of possible security cooperation.

Ukraine is preparing a plan aimed at creating the necessary security infrastructure, he added.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy also stated on Telegram that he met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Yerevan and discussed cooperation in various fields and visit exchanges at different levels.

"We also touched upon the issue of Ukraine's membership in the European Union. It is important that Slovakia supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and is ready to help along this path. Thanks for that," he said.

During another meeting held on the sidelines of the summit, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Zelenskyy discussed the prospects of peace negotiations with Russia, noting that Ukraine was ready for the next round of trilateral meetings.

"Separately, they talked about the International Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, work on good neighborly relations in the region and contacts with partners," he said.