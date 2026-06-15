Türkiye welcomes US-Iran agreement as step toward lasting peace: Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says accord marks important milestone for regional stability, urges constructive follow-up talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday welcomed an agreement reached to end the conflict between the US and Iran, describing it as an important step toward achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Fidan said Türkiye views the agreement positively and expressed hope that follow-up negotiations would continue in a constructive manner.

"We welcome the agreement reached with the aim of ending the war between the US and Iran," Fidan said.

He described the accord as "an important milestone toward establishing lasting peace and stability in the region" and said Ankara hopes upcoming "complementary talks" proceed constructively.

"We congratulate the parties that took this important step, as well as Pakistan, which assumed a mediation role, and other countries that contributed to the process, particularly Qatar," he added.

The Turkish foreign minister stressed the importance of preventing attempts to "sabotage" the agreement and called on all relevant countries to act with responsibility to "preserve regional peace and security."

"As Türkiye, under the leadership of our President, we have provided significant support and effort toward this process from the outset. Our support for establishing peace, calm and stability in our region will continue uninterrupted," Fidan said.

Fidan's remarks came after the agreement was announced early Monday by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Sharif said the official signing ceremony would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

