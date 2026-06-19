Turkish Vibe Zone, set up under slogan ‘Türkiye is Here,’ will host match screenings, media activities, cultural events through June 26, just after Türkiye-US match in LA

Türkiye opens World Cup fan, media zone in Los Angeles Turkish Vibe Zone, set up under slogan ‘Türkiye is Here,’ will host match screenings, media activities, cultural events through June 26, just after Türkiye-US match in LA

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has set up a fan and media experience area in Los Angeles as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Turkish Vibe Zone, launched under the slogan “Türkiye is Here,” located at Gloria Molina Grand Park, spans some 3,050 square meters (nearly 33,000 square feet).

The area will remain open until June 26 – just after the Türkiye vs US match, in Los Angeles Stadium (0200GMT, June 26; 1900 Los Angeles time, June 25) – and host a range of promotional activities for Türkiye, including screenings of matches played by the Turkish National Football Team and events aimed at strengthening coordination with the media.

The zone includes a giant screen for live match broadcasts, a content studio for media productions, a photo booth for visitors, a culinary area offering tastes of Turkish cuisine, protocol reception facilities, interview areas, a press center, and sponsor stands designed as brand experience spaces.

Concerts and visits by well-known figures are also planned as part of the program.

The press center will serve as a coordination and contact point for Turkish journalists assigned to cover the World Cup, allowing media workers to do interviews and film at the site.

Before the Türkiye versus US match, Türkiye will also face off against Paraguay in nearby San Francisco (0300GMT, June 20; 2000 San Francisco time, June 19).

