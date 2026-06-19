Supreme National Security Council says 'no fees will be charged from applicants for a period of 60 days’

Iran says traffic through Strait of Hormuz 'will be increased gradually' Supreme National Security Council says 'no fees will be charged from applicants for a period of 60 days’

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Thursday evening that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz "will be increased gradually" under a memorandum of understanding with the United States.

"No fees will be charged from applicants for a period of 60 days, and these fees will be covered by Iran," the council said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster IRIB.

It said the implementation arrangements and technical details of passing through the Strait of Hormuz will be announced by the Persian Gulf Waterway Management.

"Regarding other issues, including mine clearance, the necessary measures will be taken in accordance with article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," statement said.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

Pakistani mediators subsequently announced that the memorandum had entered into force, with Iran set to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic while the US begins lifting its naval blockade on Tehran.

Under the memorandum, Washington and Tehran are due to hold negotiations lasting 60 days, with the possibility of an extension, aimed at reaching a final agreement covering Iran’s nuclear program and international sanctions.