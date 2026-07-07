Ankara says violence, terrorism have 'no place in Syria'

Türkiye condemns bomb attacks in Syrian capital Damascus Ankara says violence, terrorism have 'no place in Syria'

Türkiye on Tuesday condemned bomb attacks carried out in the Syrian capital Damascus.

“We condemn the bomb attacks carried out today (July 7) in Syria’s capital Damascus,” said a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It said there is “no place for violence and terrorism in Syria.”

Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the Syrian people and provide the necessary support for efforts to establish lasting stability and security in the country, the ministry added.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also condemned the attacks “in the strongest terms.”

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said all acts of terrorism meant to harm Syria’s peace, security, and stability constitute a threat not only to Syria but also to the region’s common future.

“Violence and terrorism can have no legitimacy,” he said.

Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye will continue to support efforts to help ensure lasting stability and security in Syria and stand in solidarity with the Syrian people, Duran added.

At least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured early Tuesday when two homemade explosive devices exploded near the Syrian Tourism Ministry in central Damascus during a disposal operation, according to the Syrian Interior Ministry.